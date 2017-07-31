If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

It seems Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is sticking to that mantra considering she's been on a coat dress kick for the past two days. Ever the fashionable outfit recycler, the royal stepped out on Sunday in Belgium sporting the Alexander McQueen coat dress she first wore at daughter Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015.

A day later, the mother of two is back in the silhouette, rocking a new coat dress by Catherine Walker with a print embellishing the hem. The Melrose coat retails for roughly $8,571. Her ruffled fascinator also made its debut on Monday and fashion blogs suspect the design is by Jane Taylor.