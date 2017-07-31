Seeing Double! Kate Middleton Sports Similar Coat Dresses in Belgium

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince William, Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Elizabeth Olsen & Aubrey Plaza Are Twinning

Why Does Prince George Always Wear Shorts?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

It seems Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is sticking to that mantra considering she's been on a coat dress kick for the past two days. Ever the fashionable outfit recycler, the royal stepped out on Sunday in Belgium sporting the Alexander McQueen coat dress she first wore at daughter Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015. 

A day later, the mother of two is back in the silhouette, rocking a new coat dress by Catherine Walker with a print embellishing the hem. The Melrose coat retails for roughly $8,571. Her ruffled fascinator also made its debut on Monday and fashion blogs suspect the design is by Jane Taylor.  

Photos

Kate Middleton's Recycled Looks

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Middleton spent the day with her husband, Prince William, at Tyne Cot cemetery, where more than 5,000 World War I servicemen are buried. The couple met with Commonwealth War Graves Commission interns, who typically share stories of the buried servicemen with visitors. 

During their trip, the Duchess of Cambridge took a moment to lay a posey at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier while Prince William recited the inscription on the grave, "A Soldier of The Great War Known Unto God." 

Their visit is part of ongoing commemorations planned to mark the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele.

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Fashion , Royals , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.