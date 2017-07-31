"The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous," D'Amico tells The Observer. "Maybe it's the director's poetic license, but that is not how I reacted." As the series has not premiered, D'Amico is referring to an on-set paparazzi photo that showed Martin covered in blood while cradling Versace (Édgar Rarmirez)'s body.

D'Amico says that in the moment he "felt as if [his] blood had turned to ice." He also recalls that he saw "Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away; I didn't see any more."