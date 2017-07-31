When Halle Berry is the first celeb to wear your line, you're doing something right.
Mackage's Elisa Dahan and Eran Elfassy are an inspiring pair who, since launching their first line of leather jackets in 1999, have collaborated with one of the most famous faces to date: the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow.
The brand was founded in Montreal, Quebec, Canada by two childhood friends-turned-co-creative directors with a mission to change the women's outerwear game forever. Each collection is creatively designed with intricate detailing and tailored cuts in leather, down and wool—they quickly grew from making just leather jackets to running a full-fledged lifestyle brand carrying coats, bags and menswear.
But enough with the facts, we'll let Eran and Elisa take it from here.
Eran Elfassy: "When I was 15, my part-time job was delivering sandwiches in the garment district. I got to see how the fashion business operated, which gave me that inspiration to one day build my own brand. Four years later, Mackage was founded."
Elisa Dahan: "My first job ever was an assistant hairstylist. I was only 14 at the time and it taught me the importance of providing the best possible customer service."
HOW DID MACKAGE COME TO BE?
Eran: "My brothers had a company that specialized in leather. They had the expertise, but catered to an older audience. Nineteen years ago, there were no brands focusing on a cool, contemporary fit in the outerwear market, so that became our focus when creating our brand. We started with a leather collection that slowly evolved to include wools with leather details, our now classic down coats, etc. Leather detailing has become our signature trademark at Mackage, along with our tailored silhouettes."
Eran & Elisa: Halle Berry was our first celebrity back in 2003, which was a bit surreal for us!
WHAT'S A GREAT CELEB STORY YOU CAN SHARE?
Elisa: "Gwyneth Paltrow had her team from Goop reach out to us to do a collaboration. We were so thrilled! When we met with her she was raving about our leather pants, so I asked her, "You have our leather pants?" And she said, "Absolutely they are the best." It was a great moment for us!"
Elisa: "Around here, every day is different and that's what keeps it exciting! Eran and I like to be involved in all aspects of the business, so we could be doing anything from designing to strategizing on marketing, meeting with our production team or participating in tradeshows."
WHAT'S THE BEST PART ABOUT YOUR CAREER?
Elisa & Eran: "We're part of this movement that has changed the way people see outerwear. At Mackage, we believe Fashion Meets Function."
WHAT'S THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?
Elisa: "My dad always told me to follow my dreams."
Eran: "Being focused is saying no to 1000 good ideas." - Steve Jobs
Eran: "Pharell Williams."
Elisa: "Kristen Stewart."
WHO ARE YOUR CAREER HEROES?
Eran: "Ralph Lauren."
Elisa: "Karl Lagerfeld."
DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE STYLING TRICK?
Eran & Elisa: "Wear a leather jacket! They add to every outfit and make them look cool."
Elisa's answers:
Today for lunch...I had pasta on a plane back from Florence.
The first website I log onto every day is...WWD.
The last thing I Googled was..."Amazon buys Whole foods"
My usual coffee order is…a latte with one brown sugar.
If I wasn't doing this job...I would own a luxurious bed and breakfast on a beach.
List five things on your desk right now…my phone, a to-do list, coffee, a candle and a pair of classic Reebok.
The book I'm reading is…none. I need a recommendation!
Eran's answers:
Today for lunch...I had pizza in Capri.
The first website I log onto every day is…Business Of Fashion.
The last thing I Googled was…"best ice cream in Capri." (FYI: It's Buonocore on via delle camerelle.)
My usual coffee order is…a latte with one brown sugar.
If I wasn't doing this job...I'd be an architect.
List five things on your desk right now…sample of wood flooring for our store, a measuring tape, a FedEx envelop that I need to open and a bottle of water.
The book I'm reading is…Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari.
