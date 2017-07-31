When Halle Berry is the first celeb to wear your line, you're doing something right.

Mackage's Elisa Dahan and Eran Elfassy are an inspiring pair who, since launching their first line of leather jackets in 1999, have collaborated with one of the most famous faces to date: the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow.

The brand was founded in Montreal, Quebec, Canada by two childhood friends-turned-co-creative directors with a mission to change the women's outerwear game forever. Each collection is creatively designed with intricate detailing and tailored cuts in leather, down and wool—they quickly grew from making just leather jackets to running a full-fledged lifestyle brand carrying coats, bags and menswear.