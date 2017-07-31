It's been almost two years exactly since news broke that Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards called off their engagement, but it seems there's still some bad blood between them.

According to a fan who attended Little Mix's concert in New Zealand over the weekend, Edwards threw some shade at Malik and his current girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

In the video, the group was performing their hit song "Shout Out to My Ex"—which many people have speculated references Edwards' split from Malik—when she seemingly changed the lyrics to take aim at the former One Direction band member and his model girlfriend.