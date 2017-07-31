It was a birthday party fit for a rock star in the making!

In honor of her 2nd birthday, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross' only daughter Jagger Snow Ross rang in her special day in style befitting of her namesake. Along with famous aunts Tracee Ellis Rossand Jessica Simpson, the little lady and her posse spent the afternoon outside decorating vinyl CDs surrounded by hanging bananas.

As evidenced by the birthday girl's tomato soup can cake, her proud parents threw her an Andy Warhol-themed soirée. There was no shortage of color as even pineapples used as decorations were spray painted in pink, blue and yellow. Suffice it to say, Warhol would have been pleased.