Katie Lowes was showered with love over the weekend.
On Saturday, Kerry Washington attended her Scandal co-star's baby shower at Au Fudge in L.A. She shared a photo from the event on Instagram a day later, writing, "You are all light and love. What a blessed bundle! Thank you for allowing us to love you and celebrate you this weekend. I will never forget all the love in that room! I'm so excited for you. And always here for you. Xo."
Lowes, who plays Quinn Perkins, announced her pregnancy during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May. This will be the first child for the actress and her husband, Adam Shapiro.
"It's a boy!" the 35-year-old TV star told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We have zero names."
Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes was the first person on set to learn that Lowes was expecting. "I told her five minutes from being pregnant. She already knew. She's a genius," Lowes said, adding that Rhimes had a hunch she might be pregnant after reviewing clips in the editing room. "She knows the minute I got pregnant." Lowes took her time telling the rest of the cast. Guillermo Díaz, for example, was clued in after he told the actress, "Your boobs look super big."
Lowes' real-life pregnancy will be worked into the final season of Scandal.
If the actress needs tips for balancing her personal and professional responsibilities, Rhimes has her covered. "Shonda's got I-don't-know-how-many shows now, plus three kids, and she just figures it out," Washington told Net-a-Porter's The EDIT in May. "However busy I feel, Shonda feels busier, so I'm just going to rise to the occasion. She's been a real role model. Seeing the community she's created and the work ethic—I feel like there should be more of this in the world."
Scandal's seventh season will premiere Oct. 5.