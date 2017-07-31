Katie Lowes was showered with love over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kerry Washington attended her Scandal co-star's baby shower at Au Fudge in L.A. She shared a photo from the event on Instagram a day later, writing, "You are all light and love. What a blessed bundle! Thank you for allowing us to love you and celebrate you this weekend. I will never forget all the love in that room! I'm so excited for you. And always here for you. Xo."

Lowes, who plays Quinn Perkins, announced her pregnancy during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May. This will be the first child for the actress and her husband, Adam Shapiro.

"It's a boy!" the 35-year-old TV star told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We have zero names."