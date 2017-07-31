Rachel Lindsay spotted!
While the Bachelorette star never showed up for her engagement party getaway on Friday, the 32-year-old couldn't hide from social media. The bride-to-be revealed on her Instagram account that, while she wasn't sipping margaritas with her Bachelor besties in Punta Cana, Lindsay was enjoying a little R&R in the form of family time.
She shared a photo of herself with her two cousins on Sunday afternoon, explaining in the caption that her younger cousin Jordan won her big game and Lindsay was there to cheer her on.
"Congrats to my lil cousin Jordan and her team S.K.A. on winning their basketball championship this weekend!!!! #familyfirst #cousinlove #basketballrunsinthefamily," the reality star captioned the shot.
As E! News learned exclusively on Friday, Lindsay was supposed to be soaking up the sun in the Dominican Republic with Bachelor Nation alums Raven Gates, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode and Sarah Vendal in honor of her engagement. However, she never made it there.
"All of the girls went this weekend because Rachel's obviously engaged and this was going to be her fun getaway weekend to celebrate. She somehow didn't make it on her flight yesterday. No one has any idea what's going on," a source shared with E! News. "She was supposed to be there. It's her trip. But at the last minute she didn't show up."
As the saying goes, the
party show must go on, so the ladies kicked up some fun without her and brought fans along for the ride with the help of Instagram. In snaps shared by many of the ladies, the posse posed along the sand and drank up.
As Waters wrote on her account, "Celebrating @therachlindsayengagement without @therachlindsay."