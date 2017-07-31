Rachel Lindsay spotted!

While the Bachelorette star never showed up for her engagement party getaway on Friday, the 32-year-old couldn't hide from social media. The bride-to-be revealed on her Instagram account that, while she wasn't sipping margaritas with her Bachelor besties in Punta Cana, Lindsay was enjoying a little R&R in the form of family time.

She shared a photo of herself with her two cousins on Sunday afternoon, explaining in the caption that her younger cousin Jordan won her big game and Lindsay was there to cheer her on.

"Congrats to my lil cousin Jordan and her team S.K.A. on winning their basketball championship this weekend!!!! #familyfirst #cousinlove #basketballrunsinthefamily," the reality star captioned the shot.