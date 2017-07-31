Farahan kickstarted his diet and exercise regimen the day after Christmas.

"Are you having a hard time keeping it off?" Cohen asked. "Are you struggling?"

"Not at all. I mean, I gave all my clothes away, and when I had these Hefty bags full of suits that said 'custom tailored for Reza Farahan,' [my husband Adam Neely] was like, 'Honey, are you sure you should be doing that?' And I'm like, 'F.U. Yes!'" he laughed. "There are some chubby queens running around West Hollywood wearing suits that say 'custom made for Reza Farahan.'"

Many Shahs of Sunset viewers were more shocked to see Farahan's trademark moustache is gone. "Saddam Hussein called and said, 'I want my look back. I'm tired of this s--t, OK?' Bravo did a side-by-side of me and Saddam—like 'Who Wore It Best?' I lost, so I was like, 'I have to shave,'" the real estate agent recently told TooFab. "The 'stache kind of detracted from how fat my face was, and by shaving it, I was like, 'OK, I'm going to really get a sense of how fat I am.'"