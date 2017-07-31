Two out of three Starks counts as a reunion, right? Game of Thrones finally reunited Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) in season seven, episode three, "The Queen's Justice." It wasn't exactly puppies and rainbows, but it's Game of Thrones.

"I think it's a major shock for Sansa," Hempstead-Wright told EW. "She's lost her brother once before when he fell out of that tower, and now Bran's back but she loses him all over again. All the Starks have changed so much. Arya is like this ninja assassin. Sansa has been held captive by these tyrannical men and had to become politically cunning herself. But Bran is now this tree-raven-magic thing."