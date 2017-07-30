As for the friction between the two secret relatives, Harington says you have to remember that Jon knows next to nothing about Daenerys.

"You've got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer," he told the magazine. "As far as Jon knows, he's just meeting this queen he's heard of and trying to negotiate with her—he's not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man's reaction is going to be, ‘Okay…' but he puts that aside—because he has to."

Clarke summed it up a little differently.

"It was fun to play—she doesn't like him and she doesn't believe him," she said.

To be fair, we'd also have a hard time believing a guy with a man bun telling us he needs help killing zombies.