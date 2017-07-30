We knew Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow would meet someday, but we did not expect their meeting to be kind of hilarious.
In tonight's episode, Jon (Kit Harington) arrived at Dragonstone to meet with Dany (Emilia Clarke), intending to get her and her dragon glass's help in defeating the White Walkers. Dany, meanwhile, intended to allow Jon to kneel at her feet and declare his loyalty to her, which he definitely did not do.
The whole thing was super awkward and strangely funny, especially when Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) finished listing Dany's many titles and accomplishments, and all Davos (Liam Cunningham) could do was introduce Jon Snow, King in the North.
Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Davos were basically playing parents to squabbling kids the whole time, and it took a whole lot of Tyrionning to finally get the kids to play nicely. Dany still expected loyalty when she did take the throne, but for now she'd help Jon with the dragon glass situation.
It was especially silly that Dany kept saying she didn't need help because she's got dragons, but refused to believe there was an Army of the Dead to be worried about. Both Harington and Clarke spoke to EW about their not-so-epic meeting, and Harington says he predicted that the meeting would happen this season, but not "quite as quickly."
As for the friction between the two secret relatives, Harington says you have to remember that Jon knows next to nothing about Daenerys.
"You've got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer," he told the magazine. "As far as Jon knows, he's just meeting this queen he's heard of and trying to negotiate with her—he's not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man's reaction is going to be, ‘Okay…' but he puts that aside—because he has to."
Clarke summed it up a little differently.
"It was fun to play—she doesn't like him and she doesn't believe him," she said.
To be fair, we'd also have a hard time believing a guy with a man bun telling us he needs help killing zombies.
