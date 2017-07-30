Nearly two decades after her shocking death, the details of Princess Diana's personal life has been opened up for the public in a new documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, that uses controversial tapes of the royal speaking to her voice coach, Peter Settelen, whom she took lessons from in Kensington Palace from 1992-1993.

The tapes were in Diana's possession at the time of her death and since then the tapes' ownership have gone through an intense legal battle.

Excerpts of the tapes were aired in a documentary in the U.S. 13 years ago (after the tapes were returned to Settelen in 2004), but were not screened in the U.K.—until now. The tapes, which feature many never-before-seen footage of the late Princess, will be aired next Sunday on England's Channel 4.

The extremely private footage, which was never intended for public consumption, detail the Princess of Wales' complex relationships with those close to her, delving into her famed marriage to Prince Charles whom she claims asserted that he had a right to have a mistress. The tapes were recorded only a few years before the couple's headline-making divorce in 1996.

Here are the 5 most shocking things allegedly from the tapes...