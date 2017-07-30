Ventiera, who vied for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette and also appeared on last season of Bachelor in Paradise, said that the scandal did not deter him from going back to Paradise after being sent home with the rest of the cast.

"I did not have hesitation, I just didn't feel like packing again," he told us with a laugh. "But no, it was good. It was good to know we were going back because for a second we thought that was it, Paradise was going to shut down. But we got the call from producers that we were going to go back and I was really excited. It's going to be a fun season."

It's also going to be a very tight season, given that filming was reduced from the usual 18 days to 10.

"It was cut down to 10 days. It was definitely rapid-fire," Ventiera told us. "Less hours of sleeping, up bright and early. They had to squeeze a whole show into 10 days. I think they accomplished it, I think its going to be good. I look forward to seeing it because once we film, you never know whats going to happen once they air it. I hope at least I'll have a good edit."