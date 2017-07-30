A few changes are coming to this season of Bachelor in Paradise.
The ABC reality spinoff series has had a rough summer after shutting down production back in June, so many were shocked when filming resumed and it was announced that the season would continue almost as intended after all. However, not everything is exactly the same.
Production was shut down for an internal investigation after complaints were lodged about the fact that one of the contestants, Corinne Olympios, might not have been sober enough to give consent for a filmed sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson. After nearly two weeks, Warner Bros. concluded their investigation and allowed filming to resume, but new rules were put in place to prevent any further issues of extreme drunkenness or unclear consent.
Almost Paradise! Your favorites are coming to #BachelorInParadise Monday, August 14 pic.twitter.com/9Yr9pp4jk5— Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 28, 2017
"The most significant change was we had a limit on what we could drink," star Vinny Ventiera told E! News at Jill Zarin's 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon benefiting thyroid cancer research on Saturday. "We were only allowed two drinks per hour so every hour, we'd have a log and we'd go up there and get two drinks."
Another new rule made sure that all consent was given on camera.
"Also, we had to make sure, on camera, that if we wanted to spend the night with a significant other that it would be on camera and consensual," Ventiera revealed. "On-camera consent. As if it's not already awkward that you're on camera hanging out with somebody, now you have to go in front of the camera and look at it and go, I'm willing to go spend the night with this person. It wasn't a buzzkill, but it was a little bit of a speed bump."
ABC
Ventiera, who vied for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette and also appeared on last season of Bachelor in Paradise, said that the scandal did not deter him from going back to Paradise after being sent home with the rest of the cast.
"I did not have hesitation, I just didn't feel like packing again," he told us with a laugh. "But no, it was good. It was good to know we were going back because for a second we thought that was it, Paradise was going to shut down. But we got the call from producers that we were going to go back and I was really excited. It's going to be a fun season."
It's also going to be a very tight season, given that filming was reduced from the usual 18 days to 10.
"It was cut down to 10 days. It was definitely rapid-fire," Ventiera told us. "Less hours of sleeping, up bright and early. They had to squeeze a whole show into 10 days. I think they accomplished it, I think its going to be good. I look forward to seeing it because once we film, you never know whats going to happen once they air it. I hope at least I'll have a good edit."
ABC
Vinny wouldn't share what he's up to this season, but he did tell us it's going to be "interesting."
"You're going to see a lot of me, a lot of screen time," he said. "It's going to be a good season, there's obviously a lot of hype around it. People are going to be watching it so I'm glad to be part of it."
He also teased that he'll be appearing on the premiere of Millionaire Matchmaker, where fans will also get to learn more about the status of his love life.
"Both shows will determine my status," he revealed. "You're going to have to wait until the end of August. By the end of summer you will know if I am single, engaged, married or divorced. You will know all by September."
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 14 on ABC.