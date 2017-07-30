Kate Middleton may be royalty but she's certainly not above wearing the same outfit twice, and why should she be? The mother of two's got one of the most fabulous wardrobes in the world—so it's no wonder that the 35-year-old would choose to re-wear some of her favorite pieces time and time again.

Earlier today, the Duchess joined her husband in Belgium for the official commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele. At the event, Prince William spoke at the Menin Gate monument in Ypres.

For the ceremony, William wore a regal blue suite and red and blue tie. Meanwhile his lady love opted to wear a stark white Alexander McQueen coat dress, the very same one that the Duchess of Cambridge wore to daughter Princess Charlotte's christening on July 5, 2015.