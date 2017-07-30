Kate Middleton may be royalty but she's certainly not above wearing the same outfit twice, and why should she be? The mother of two's got one of the most fabulous wardrobes in the world—so it's no wonder that the 35-year-old would choose to re-wear some of her favorite pieces time and time again.
Earlier today, the Duchess joined her husband in Belgium for the official commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele. At the event, Prince William spoke at the Menin Gate monument in Ypres.
For the ceremony, William wore a regal blue suite and red and blue tie. Meanwhile his lady love opted to wear a stark white Alexander McQueen coat dress, the very same one that the Duchess of Cambridge wore to daughter Princess Charlotte's christening on July 5, 2015.
While the main piece was the same, Kate wore a different fascinator and added a poppy broach, as well as grey pumps and matching purse.
The event today was in honor of three months of conflict in 1917, which resulted in more than half a million casualties, 325,000 Allied soldiers and 260,000 to 400,000 Germans, in the Belgian battlefields.
According the BBC, William said in his speech, "Members of our families; our regiments; our nations; all sacrificed everything for the lives we live today. During the First World War Britain and Belgium stood shoulder to shoulder. One hundred years on, we still stand together, gathering as so many do every night, in remembrance of that sacrifice."
Kate Middleton wore the coat-dress to Princess Charlotte's christening on July 15, 2015 (left), and then again to the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele on July 30, 2017 in Belgium.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore the dress during a tour of Australia in 2014 (right), then again for the Chelsea Flower shower in 2016 (left).
Creme of the crop! Kate Middleton wore the outift for Prince George's christening in 2013 (right) and a garden party in 2016 (left).
The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing the green coat on St. Patrick's Day in 2014 (right) and during her visit to Whitehorse, Yukon in 2016 (left).
Ahoy, Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge wore this nautical-inspired outfit three different times.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore the coat again at the opening of the Magic Garden playground.
What a difference a hairstyle makes!
Middleton used the coat to bundle up on both occasions.
The duchess wore the outfit at 75th anniversary celebration events for the RAF Air Cadets on Feb. 7, 2016 and also sported the same coat on April 10, 2014, while attending s a wreath-laying service at the War Memorial in Seymour Square in Blenheim, New Zealand.
During a December 2015 visit to the Action on Addiction charity's Center for Addiction Treatment Studies, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a teal, over-the-knee, long sleeve Emilia Wickstead dress with a pleated skirt. She had worn the same outfit in 2014, during a visit to the Cathedral Church at St. Paul in Dunedin, New Zealand. Kate wore the dress in pastel pink twice in 2012.
Twice as nice, right Kate?
At a charity event this week the Duchess restyled this charming grey Orla Kiely dress she previously wore back in 2012.
This Tory Burch dress sold out everywhere after Kate sported it with Prince George in New Zealand, so naturally a look this good needed to be repeated.
Thrice as nice! She breaks out this flawless Jenny Packham gown once more for St. Andrew's 600th Anniversary dinner in NYC.
Catherine first opted for the Alexander McQueen blouse and skirt combo in 2011 with Prince William and again in 2014 while and during a visit Great Britain's World War II code-breaking site.
You can't blame Kate for recycling this beige Alexander McQueen sheath—it's absolutely gorgeous. The Duchess of Cambridge first wore the number to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee lunch back in 2013, and again at the Duke of Edinburgh's 93rd birthday celebration.
Who wouldn't love this custom pale-blue Cristopher Kane coat? The Duchess of Cambridge wore the coat to the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics, and then whipped it out again for the Order of the Garter ceremony.
Kate Middleton opted for the Italian designer's suit during the royal couple's New Zealand tour. She previously wore this look in Febuary 2011 when she was visiting her alumni mater St. Andrews.
Seen wearing the navy blazer multiple times, Kate has sported the double breasted jacket at the Royal New Zealand Air Force base, the London Olympics and in Canada when she visited the Duke of Cambridge.
Kate wore Jenny Packham at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds dinner in October 2013 and again three months later at the National Portrait Gallery.
At the 2014 Dramatic Arts reception, Kate joined Queen Elizabeth wearing a McQueen design previously worn back in 2012 at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee River Pageant Flotilla event.
Catherine wore this lace gown first at the War Horse premiere in 2012 and then again at the screening of Natural History Museum Alive 3D in 2013.
Kate wore this green coat back in 2012 when she visited St. Andrews and pulled it out again on Christmas Day 2013 with a Gina Foster hat.
On 2012 Saint David's Day, Kate donned this blue coat with pinned yellow daffodils. A few months later, she styled the same coat with a Rachel Trevor Morgan fascinator.
The Duchess of Cambridge donned this long-sleeved gown at the royal premiere for Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom and also in 2012 at a private dinner.
Before pregnant Kate wore this green frock in 2013, she looked festive a year before on St. Patrick's Day honoring the Irish Guard.
Prince William's wife wore this dove print coat at a charity event in Nov. 2013 last worn in 2012.
At a 2012 Windsor Castle luncheon Kate opted for this pink dress only to wear the dress 11 days later at a tea party in Buckingham Palace.
Kate was spotted in the brand's coat during the 2013 Poppy Day event, first seen on the Duchess back in 2011.
Alexander McQueen is a favorite designer of the Duchess'—her wedding dress was also designed by the label.
