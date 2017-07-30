After celebrating her birthday, La La said on The Wendy Williams Show that she has no plans to divorce Carmelo "right now," adding, "You know marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now."

"He seems to want you back," Wendy said, to which La La responded, "Why wouldn't he?"

Last week, La La said on the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club that Carmelo is her "best friend."

"Listen, we're good. We're figuring it out," she said. "Right now, Melo is figuring out the [New York] Knicks and basketball and where the next couple months of his life is going to be, and I want to support him through that. I want him to be happy and New York has not panned out to what he wanted it to be."

"My status right now is putting myself first," she said. "As women we forget to do that a lot. And whatever's meant to happen will happen."