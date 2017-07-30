Carmelo Anthony still has eyes for La La Anthony despite their split and he wants the world to know.
It was reported in April that the two, who share 10-year-old son Kiyan, had had called it quits after seven years of marriage. No divorce papers have been filed.
Carmelo, 33, posted on his Twitter page Sunday a photo La La had shared last month showing her posing in a sexy $650 Constantina & Louise Diamande Sparkle mini shift dress with an open back and thigh-high slit. He included three emojis—a set of eyes, a heart and Earth.
???? pic.twitter.com/RdwwMdBkcR— Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) July 30, 2017
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
La La had posted the photo of her in the dress two days after her 38th birthday. Carmelo had also paid tribute to her two days prior, sharing another photo she had shared showing her wearing a sexy dress and writing, "I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH @lala Love YOU #AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25"
Carmelo had also publicly expressed his love for La La—and their son—in May, writing "Love yall" on one of her Instagram photos, which shows her and Kiyan on the red carpet at VH1's 2nd Annual "Dear Mama" Mother's Day event.
After celebrating her birthday, La La said on The Wendy Williams Show that she has no plans to divorce Carmelo "right now," adding, "You know marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now."
"He seems to want you back," Wendy said, to which La La responded, "Why wouldn't he?"
Last week, La La said on the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club that Carmelo is her "best friend."
"Listen, we're good. We're figuring it out," she said. "Right now, Melo is figuring out the [New York] Knicks and basketball and where the next couple months of his life is going to be, and I want to support him through that. I want him to be happy and New York has not panned out to what he wanted it to be."
"My status right now is putting myself first," she said. "As women we forget to do that a lot. And whatever's meant to happen will happen."