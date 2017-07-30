Talk about a pizza party to dig in to!

Riverdale's sexy stars Camila Mendes, KJ Apa and Charles Melton had one fun-filled Saturday, hanging out, chowing down on some pizza pie and taking Instagram pics.

Mendes, who plays New York City transplant Veronica Lodge on the hit show based on the Archie comics, took to her Insta to post a snap of the trio getting rowdy together. In the image posted, Mendes rocks a sleeveless shirt and jeans, and holds a strategically placed piece of pizza atop her nether regions, while she's flanked by her shirtless co-stars.

Along with the silly snap, the actress wrote, "Domino's Resort 2017 Collection."

Did the 23-year-old just inadvertently invent the pizza bikini?