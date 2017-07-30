Justin Bieber Steps Out Wearing Tour Merch After Canceling Tour

In a video posted on TMZ last week, a paparazzo talked to Bieber near the beach in Santa Monica, California about his tour cancellation.

"Is everything okay?" the photographers asked.

"Yeah, everything's fine," Bieber replied. "

"Just have enough of being on the road?" the photographer asked.

"I've been on tour for two years," Bieber said, adding that he is looking forward to "resting" and "getting some relaxation."

"We're gonna ride some bikes," he added.

The singer also offered an apology to his fans.

"I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome," he said. "Sorry for anybody who feels like, disappointed or betrayed."