Sweet Valley High's Brittany Daniel Weds Adam Touni

Sorry Bruce Patman, Jessica Wakefield is off the market.

Sweet Valley High alum Brittany Daniel, also known for her role on BET's The Game, has wed beau Adam Touni.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection shared by our friends and family on this special day," the couple said in a statement to People. "We are so grateful to have this kind of support as we start this journey together."

The two exchanged vows at the Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles Saturday in front of 150 friends and family members, including Brittany's twin sister and Sweet Valley High co-star Cynthia Daniel Hauser, who served as her maid of honor, the outlet said. The bride wore a custom-made off-the-shoulder Trish Peng mermaid gown.