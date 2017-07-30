Sweet Valley High's Brittany Daniel Weds Adam Touni

by Corinne Heller |

Brittany Daniel, Adam Touni

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Sorry Bruce Patman, Jessica Wakefield is off the market.

Sweet Valley High alum Brittany Daniel, also known for her role on BET's The Game, has wed beau Adam Touni.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection shared by our friends and family on this special day," the couple said in a statement to People. "We are so grateful to have this kind of support as we start this journey together."

The two exchanged vows at the Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles Saturday in front of 150 friends and family members, including Brittany's twin sister and Sweet Valley High co-star Cynthia Daniel Hauser, who served as her maid of honor, the outlet said. The bride wore a custom-made off-the-shoulder Trish Peng mermaid gown.

Brittany, 41, and Adam, a 35-year-old Northern California real estate broker and attorney, got engaged last December.

"I said yes!" Brittany wrote on Instagram on Christmas Day, alongside a selfie of the two, with her showcasing her diamond engagement ring. "My world just became brighter today. #engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni."

"My sis @iambdaniel and @adam.touni are getting hitched!" her twin wrote at the time. "I couldn't ask for a better Xmas present. My heart is full of love for these 2 amazing people #soulmates #powercouple #engagement #letsparty #merrychristmas #lifeiscomplete."

Cynthia, who works as a photographer and also co-manages the new lifestyle blog The Sweet Life with her sister, is married to actor Cole Hauser.

The two are parents to three children.

