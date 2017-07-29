Despite her husband Bobby Zarin's recent hospitalization amid his battle with thyroid cancer, Jill Zarin stayed strong and put on brave face earlier today. In keeping with her husband's wishes, the 53-year-old kept her hosting duties for the previously scheduled Jill Zarin 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon at the couple's home in Southhampton, New York.

The Real Housewife of New York star caught up with E! News at the bittersweet event, which raises money for International Thyroid Oncology Group. The reality star admitted she wanted to be by her husband's side and skip the event, but he insisted that she go.

Jill told E! News, "Bobby wanted me to be here. I didn’t want to come. I wasn’t going to postpone it, I was going not come and people would understand. But Bobby said, you have to go because we’re going to raise money for thyroid cancer."

As for how she's doing since Bobby's hospitalization earlier this week, she said not well. "I’m running on full adrenaline. I haven’t eaten in days. I’ve lost eight pounds."