Former Disney Channel star Brandon Mychal Smith, 28, was arrested for driving under the influence on July 23, police confirmed to E! News.

The Burbank Police Department confirmed that the former Sonny with a Chance star was stopped at 7:10 a.m. by police for a traffic violation and then subsequently arrested for a DUI last Sunday at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave. in Burbank, Calif.

According to Sergeant Green of the Burbank Police Department, "Mr. Smith was stopped in the City of Burbank by the Burbank Police Department for a traffic violation. This stop led to a DUI investigation, which included several field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the investigation, police officers determined that Mr. Smith was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Smith was placed under arrest and booked into the Burbank City Jail for DUI."