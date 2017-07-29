Sonny With a Chance Star Brandon Mychal Smith Arrested on DUI Charge

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow & Holly Passalaqua |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Ripa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Unforgettable Beauty Pageant Disasters

Best and Worst Celebrity Transformations

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brandon Mychal Smith

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Former Disney Channel star Brandon Mychal Smith, 28, was arrested for driving under the influence on July 23, police confirmed to E! News.

The Burbank Police Department confirmed that the former Sonny with a Chance star was stopped at 7:10 a.m. by police for a traffic violation and then subsequently arrested for a DUI last Sunday at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave. in Burbank, Calif.

According to Sergeant Green of the Burbank Police Department, "Mr. Smith was stopped in the City of Burbank by the Burbank Police Department for a traffic violation. This stop led to a DUI investigation, which included several field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the investigation, police officers determined that Mr. Smith was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.  Mr. Smith was placed under arrest and booked into the Burbank City Jail for DUI."

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

The actor was booked at 7:40 a.m., according to the Burbank Police Department’s arrest log obtained by E! News.

Sergeant Green also stated that Smith remained in custody for several hours before being released on a citation. The You're the Worst actor's bail was set at $15,000.

Smith's next court date is scheduled for August 17, 2017.

The Dirty Grandpa actor began acting at the age of 8 with a small role in the movie She's All That. He went on to nab recurring roles in Phil of the Future and then in Demi Lovato's Sonny with a Chance.

Recently, Smith has appeared as Sam Dresden on You're the Worst and as Harris James in Sweet/Victorious

TAGS/ Mug Shots , Arrests , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.