Paris Jackson Goes Topless on Spiritual Retreat

Paris Jackson is all about being one with nature.

The "It" girl took to Instagram to show of her spiritual side, which consisted of posting several images, some of them topless, while on a spiritual retreat on Friday.

In one photo, Michael Jackson's only daughter appears topless kneeling in front of an altar of the Buddha. Other images show images from the spiritual sanctuary that the teen appears to be visiting.

In another image, the 19-year-old posted shirtless photo showing her from the back while on her knees in a tipi. A third image shows the bare model on the branch of a tree. A third Instagram is captioned, "Bark to skin." Other than that caption, the posts from the retreat, which show that the pop royalty is in the middle of a wooded area, are caption-less and all of the images have the comments turned off.