Kendall Jenner Poses Topless in Red Thong for Sexy La Perla Ad

Kendall Jenner gets cheeky in her latest photo shoot.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model poses topless in a bright red lace La Perla "Freedom Panty" thong amid a backdrop of giant flowers in a sexy photo for the lingerie and apparel brand's pre-fall 2017 campaign. She covers her chest and stares seductively at the camera while showcasing her trademark pout in red lipstick that matches her underwear.

Available in nine colors, the Freedom Panty retails for $80 at www.laperla.com.

Other photos from the new ad campaign, shot by fashion photographers Mert & Marcus, were released in May. They include a shot of Kendall modeling a $1,810 pink and purple floral slip dress with a built-in bra.