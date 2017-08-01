Kendall Jenner Poses Topless in Red Thong for Sexy La Perla Ad

Kendall Jenner gets cheeky in her latest photo shoot.
The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model poses topless in a bright red lace La Perla "Freedom Panty" thong amid a backdrop of giant flowers in a sexy photo for the lingerie and apparel brand's pre-fall 2017 campaign. She covers her chest and stares seductively at the camera while showcasing her trademark pout in red lipstick that matches her underwear.
Available in nine colors, the Freedom Panty retails for $80 at www.laperla.com.
Other photos from the new ad campaign, shot by fashion photographers Mert & Marcus, were released in May. They include a shot of Kendall modeling a $1,810 pink and purple floral slip dress with a built-in bra.
Courtesy Mert & Marcus/LA Perla
The reality star has been a celebrity spokesmodel for the brand for almost a year. La Perla's creative director, Julia Haart, personally selected Kendall "to interpret the highly innovative path that the brand has set out on," a spokesperson said last November.
In February, Kendall walked the runway during the La Perla fashion show fall/winter 2017-2018 Ready-to-wear fashion show in New York. In May, she wore a black La Perla dress made up of 85,000 crystals to the 2017 Met Gala.
Kendall had posted on her Instagram page earlier this month a selfie showing her wearing a black La Perla Freedom Panty thong and a barely-there white crop top that exposed some underboob.
Kendall has posed naked, topless and in lingerie for modeling photos before.
This past April, she posted on her Instagram page a mirror selfie showing her posing topless in a pair of blue skinny jeans and burned orange waist Vetements + Manolo Blahnik high boots. She paired the look with a beige fedora.
"Playing dress up," she wrote.