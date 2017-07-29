The "Ain't Yo' Mama" singer captioned the photo, "This…" and also included heart emojis.

The pair have been inseparable all summer and have obviously made getting to know each others' families a priority. The former Yankees player's two daughters have been all over the Bronx-born singer's Instagram recently. Similarly, A-Rod's Insta has been chock full of photos of Lopez's twins, who appear to get along swimmingly with his girls.

Last weekend, A-Rod threw J.Lo a surprise birthday party in Miami. J.Lo showed up looking gorgeous in a black, semi-sheer cut-out Bao Tranchi mini dress. The two partied with family members, their children and about 50 friends, including J.Lo's backup dancers and co-stars from Shades of Blue.

"J.Lo was getting down on the dance floor with A-Rod and they both looked happily in love," a source told E! News. "The couple both drank and danced the night away, but were never out of control. It was the perfect night."

On Thursday, Lopez took to social media to give her main man a shout out in honor of his 42nd birthday. The proud lady shared some sweet words to her main man.

"Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room," she captioned a sultry photo of the former baseball star. "Wishing you the best year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you... #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio #happybirthday #LEO #13."