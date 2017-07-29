Cue the melting hearts!
Alex Rodriguez made our hearts burst when he cuddled up with his two daughters, Ella and Natasha, as well as superstar girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme in one adorably snugly snap.
The Shades of Blue star took to her Instagram yesterday to post the heart-warming photo of the five. The group appears to be lounging by a pool and J.Lo's son Max look like he's as comfy as could be with his mom's new beau.
The "Ain't Yo' Mama" singer captioned the photo, "This…" and also included heart emojis.
The pair have been inseparable all summer and have obviously made getting to know each others' families a priority. The former Yankees player's two daughters have been all over the Bronx-born singer's Instagram recently. Similarly, A-Rod's Insta has been chock full of photos of Lopez's twins, who appear to get along swimmingly with his girls.
Last weekend, A-Rod threw J.Lo a surprise birthday party in Miami. J.Lo showed up looking gorgeous in a black, semi-sheer cut-out Bao Tranchi mini dress. The two partied with family members, their children and about 50 friends, including J.Lo's backup dancers and co-stars from Shades of Blue.
"J.Lo was getting down on the dance floor with A-Rod and they both looked happily in love," a source told E! News. "The couple both drank and danced the night away, but were never out of control. It was the perfect night."
On Thursday, Lopez took to social media to give her main man a shout out in honor of his 42nd birthday. The proud lady shared some sweet words to her main man.
"Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room," she captioned a sultry photo of the former baseball star. "Wishing you the best year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you... #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio #happybirthday #LEO #13."
Check out the in-love couple's whirlwind romance...
The athlete spent the day by the pool with J.Lo's two children during their summer break
Little did the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress know she would end up dating this then-Yankees player (she was married to Marc Anthony at the time).
Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, Lopez and Rodriguez jetted off to an exclusive resort in the Bahamas.
The now-official couple snuck into the Yankees' training camp where A-Rod mentored and J.Lo watched from the stands.
After trips to the Bahamas and Miami, J.Lo and A-Rod made their way back to California.
The former MLB star shielded his lady from the rain with an oversized umbrella after lunch at Manhattan's Marea.
The couple visited the hotspot restaurant multiple times during their stay in NYC.
The happy couple kept each other warming during a trip to New York City.
Lopez and Rodriguez turned up the heat when they were spotted with Rodriguez's mother, Guadalupe.
The pop star accompanied her boyfriend to a meeting, and both looked pretty good.
Lopez and Rodriguez held hands as they made their way through Rockefeller Center in April 2017.
The 2017 Met Gala was the couple's red carpet debut. The pair looked absolutely stunning at fashion's biggest night!
The couple were ready to dance the night away, attending the 2017 Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room.
Out and about in New York, the retired MLB player and pop star had a dinner date at Carbone.
In March, E! News confirmed that Lopez and Rodriguez were dating. At the time, sources said that the twosome weren't looking for something serious, but clearly something happened along the way to change the lovebirds' tune.
