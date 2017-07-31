Mama June's Weight Loss Transformation: Inside Her Journey

Mama June Shannon is virtually "unredneckonizable" from her Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Toddlers and Tiaras days.

The 37-year-old mother of four lost more than 300 pounds over the past year and her weight loss transformation was documented on WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The show showed not only the process of June's physical transformation but also her family's reactions to her new look and lifestyle. June, who weighed 460 pounds at her heaviest, got gastric sleeve surgery in 2016. With the help of personal trainer Kenya Crooks, she also began a new diet plan, with the goal of fitting into a red, long-sleeve size 4 dress she planned on wearing at her ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wedding to his new girlfriend.

Crooks helped June lose 84 pounds over the course of three months, according to his Instagram posts.

June also underwent a breast augmentation, had excess skin removed from her neck and got veneers.