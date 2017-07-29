Luke's attorneys claim in court documents that in 2016, Kesha "initiated a text message conversation" with Lady Gaga, in which Kesha "falsely asserted that Kesha and another female recording artist had both been raped" by Luke, accusations they call "false and baseless." The lawyers say Lady Gaga "joined Kesha's smear campaign" against Luke and spread negative messages about him in the press and over social media, which included her promotion of the "Free Kesha" campaign and "statements urging Sony Music to cut ties" with Luke.

Luke's lawyers stated in their documents filed Friday that they had subpoenaed Gaga in March asking her to give an oral testimony in a deposition. They said she submitted a "heavily-redacted, four page spreadsheet of the text messages," but redacted too much of the content.

Luke's attorneys said in their documents Friday that after Gaga was subpoenaed in March, they repeatedly asked her attorneys for her availability but that they maintained they could not provide a firm date for her deposition due to her "demanding tour and filming schedule."

"Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha," one of Luke's attorneys said in a statement to E! News Saturday. "This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga."

Luke's attorneys say in the documents that they "seek to, and have the right to, cross-examine [Gaga] regarding the circumstances of her extensive relevant communications with Kesha, as well as regarding [Gaga]''s state of mind when she received the defamatory text messages from Kesha and issued public missives against [Luke] thereafter."