Emily VanKamp is channeling her passion for animal rights in a very real way.

The Revenge star, who also appears in the upcoming drama The Resident, has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund on their #3890TIGERS campaign, which aims to bring awareness to the exceedingly shrinking population of wild tigers. VanKamp described the fight to end wildlife trade as "something I have always supported," so when she was approached to participate in Saturday's Global Tiger Day, her decision was a no-brainer.

"There are less 4,000 tigers left in the wild," the Canadian actress shared with E! News. "To put that in perspective, there are more tigers in captivity in the US than are left in the wild—that's not only shocking, it's heartbreaking. These are incredible creatures at the top of the food chain, yet as powerful as they are, they still our need protection."

By staying off social media and removing her profile picture, Emily said her efforts were to mirror the disappearance of tigers in the wild. VanCamp and the organization's ultimate aspiration? To double the tiger population within the next five years.