Everything We Know About a Possible Princess Diaries 3 Movie

We may not have heard the last of Princess Mia Thermopolis after all.

It's hard to believe that it's been 16 years since The Princess Diaries first hit the big screen and introduced us to Queen Clarisse Renaldi (played by Julie Andrews).

After all these years, the movie continues to be a favorite amongst Disney fans. In fact, those same supporters are still hoping for a third film in the franchise that was based on the best-selling young adult novels by Meg Cabot.

In honor of the special anniversary this weekend, Entertainment Weekly chatted with the author for her thoughts on a third movie. As it turns out, moviegoers still have plenty of reason to hope.

Despite the passing of Garry Marshall, Meg confirmed that there is interest in going forward "as a tribute" to the Hollywood director.