Beyoncé is getting into formation six weeks after giving birth to twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.
The music superstar was recently photographed sneaking into a SoulCycle class with hubby Jay-Z, and as an insider reveals to E! News, Bey is surely but slowly working fitness back into her daily routine.
An eyewitness says Queen Bey and the 4:44 rapper have taken several of instructor Angela's classes at the Santa Monica, Calif. location over the past week, and no surprise here: this new mama isn't afraid to work up a sweat. "She was totally into the music and bopping her head and grooving along," our source adds. "She was able to last through the class and [use] the weights without a problem."
We're told the pair went unnoticed by entering the workout room after the lights were all out and left a bit early.
SPOT / Stoianov / BACKGRID
A second eyewitness described the Grammy winner as looking "great," adding, "She's definitely inspired and motivated and Jay-Z seems very supportive."
So how exactly is the 35-year-old mom of three working to get back into tip-top shape? A separate source explains that while Bey "loves" cycling, she's "easing into" her typically intense workout and diet regimen while "still recovering" from giving birth.
Additionally, our source says she's eating healthy by "drinking many green juices and trying to watch what she puts in her body."
The "Halo" songstress hasn't shied away from inching back into the public eye, most recently supporting Missy Elliot with sister Solange Knowlesat last weekend's FYF Festival in Los Angeles. She introduced her little bundles of joy on their one-month birthday, and our source says the brother-sister pair is "very healthy" and "adorable."
"Jay has been super helpful with the twins as well, and their marriage has been better than ever since welcoming Rumi and Sir," the insider explains.
As they say... the couple that works out together, stays together!