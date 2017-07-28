Beyoncé is getting into formation six weeks after giving birth to twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The music superstar was recently photographed sneaking into a SoulCycle class with hubby Jay-Z, and as an insider reveals to E! News, Bey is surely but slowly working fitness back into her daily routine.

An eyewitness says Queen Bey and the 4:44 rapper have taken several of instructor Angela's classes at the Santa Monica, Calif. location over the past week, and no surprise here: this new mama isn't afraid to work up a sweat. "She was totally into the music and bopping her head and grooving along," our source adds. "She was able to last through the class and [use] the weights without a problem."

We're told the pair went unnoticed by entering the workout room after the lights were all out and left a bit early.