Other than Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry could easily win the title for Most Adorable Royal Ever.

Case in point: Every photo he's ever taken with kids.

For example, he spent time in Newham's Central Park today to visit children during their summer holiday from school. The visit was part of Street Games' Fit and Fed campaign, which helps provide children and young people from the London Borough of Newham with access to free activity sessions and lunches throughout their summer break.