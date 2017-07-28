Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Other than Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry could easily win the title for Most Adorable Royal Ever.
Case in point: Every photo he's ever taken with kids.
For example, he spent time in Newham's Central Park today to visit children during their summer holiday from school. The visit was part of Street Games' Fit and Fed campaign, which helps provide children and young people from the London Borough of Newham with access to free activity sessions and lunches throughout their summer break.
He decided to partake in one of the activity sessions, which included a handball game filled with laughter, motivational talks and even some sly moves on Harry's part. Needless to say, the photos are too cute for words.
In fact, the pics got us thinking about all of Harry's cutest moments that have been captured over the years. From his visits with dogs to his interactions with children to his many family experiences, we dare you not to smile while scrolling through the photos below...
Too cute! Prince Harry plays handball with children taking part in a StreetGames "Fit and Fed" activity session in London.
Let's just say here's a moment this young athlete will never forget!
The royal does his part to make sure the youngsters he works with always have the time of their lives.
As the royal prepares for his annual Invictus Games—this year in Toronto—he attends a trial for the U.K. teams where he and a pint-sized boxer share an adorable moment.
Never one to miss a game of cricket, Prince Harry stays focused during a community sporting event held during his 2016 visit to the Caribbean.
The famous redhead is joined by Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Diamond Jubilee carriage procession in 2012.
While attending the Veterans' Mental Health Conference in London in March 2017, Prince Harry couldn't help but admire an assistance dog named Cooper. Too cute!
All eyes were on Prince Harry when he spoke to London school children involved in conservation activities in March 2017.
Prince Harry stops to pat Jester the dog as he attends the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games in April 2017.
The always fabulous trio is all smiles arriving to a briefing for their Heads Together initiative in January 2017.
During his 2016 visit to Guyana, Prince Harry spent time with young students and teachers at the Joshua House Children's Centre.
There's something so special about this photo of Prince Harry and his niece, Princess Charlotte, and nephew, Prince George, at the Queen's 90th birthday parade in 2016.
Now this is an encounter this conservationists in the making won't soon forget!
The charitable lad leans into a conversation with a group of girls at the Nightingale Children's Home on the island of Barbados.
Prince Harry follows his brother in sister-in-law as they step out to attend London's World Mental Health Day celebration with Heads Together in 2016.
On a mission! William, Harry and Kate attend the launch of their Heads Together campaign in 2016.
There's nothing cuter than a hunky royal and adorable pooch!
The dynamic duo is known to enjoy a friendly game of polo every now and then, pictured here in 2015.
