Try Not to Smile While Looking Through All These Adorable Photos of Prince Harry With Kids, Dogs and His Family

Prince Harry

Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Other than Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry could easily win the title for Most Adorable Royal Ever.

Case in point: Every photo he's ever taken with kids.

For example, he spent time in Newham's Central Park today to visit children during their summer holiday from school. The visit was part of Street Games' Fit and Fed campaign, which helps provide children and young people from the London Borough of Newham with access to free activity sessions and lunches throughout their summer break.

Prince Harry's Cutest Moments With Dogs, Kids and His Family

He decided to partake in one of the activity sessions, which included a handball game filled with laughter, motivational talks and even some sly moves on Harry's part. Needless to say, the photos are too cute for words.

In fact, the pics got us thinking about all of Harry's cutest moments that have been captured over the years. From his visits with dogs to his interactions with children to his many family experiences, we dare you not to smile while scrolling through the photos below...

Prince Harry

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Our Very Own Prince Charming

Too cute! Prince Harry plays handball with children taking part in a StreetGames "Fit and Fed" activity session in London.

Prince Harry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Coach Harry

Let's just say here's a moment this young athlete will never forget!

Prince Harry

Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

All Fun and Games

The royal does his part to make sure the youngsters he works with always have the time of their lives. 

Prince Harry

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Future No. 1 Dad

As the royal prepares for his annual Invictus Games—this year in Toronto—he attends a trial for the U.K. teams where he and a pint-sized boxer share an adorable moment. 

Prince Harry, Caribbean Day 8

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Winner!

Never one to miss a game of cricket, Prince Harry stays focused during a community sporting event held during his 2016 visit to the Caribbean.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Gang's All Here

The famous redhead is joined by Queen Elizabeth IIKate Middleton and Prince William at the Diamond Jubilee carriage procession in 2012.

Prince Harry, Dog Yawning

Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Man's Best Friend

While attending the Veterans' Mental Health Conference in London in March 2017, Prince Harry couldn't help but admire an assistance dog named Cooper. Too cute!

Prince Harry

AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Man of the People

All eyes were on Prince Harry when he spoke to London school children involved in conservation activities in March 2017. 

Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Who's a Good Boy?

Prince Harry stops to pat Jester the dog as he attends the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games in April 2017.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

After You, Kate

The always fabulous trio is all smiles arriving to a briefing for their Heads Together initiative in January 2017.

Prince Harry

Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Do-Gooder

During his 2016 visit to Guyana, Prince Harry spent time with young students and teachers at the Joshua House Children's Centre.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Wiliam, Prince Harry

Zak Hussein - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Uncle Harry

There's something so special about this photo of Prince Harry and his niece, Princess Charlotte, and nephew, Prince George, at the Queen's 90th birthday parade in 2016. 

Prince Harry

AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Time to Learn

Now this is an encounter this conservationists in the making won't soon forget! 

Prince Harry, Caribbean Day 9

Julian Hamilton - Pool / Getty Images

Wanna Know a Secret?

The charitable lad leans into a conversation with a group of girls at the Nightingale Children's Home on the island of Barbados. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Arriving in Style

Prince Harry follows his brother in sister-in-law as they step out to attend London's World Mental Health Day celebration with Heads Together in 2016. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Triple Threat

On a mission! William, Harry and Kate attend the launch of their Heads Together campaign in 2016. 

Prince Harry, Invictus Games, Orlando

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Shake it Off

There's nothing cuter than a hunky royal and adorable pooch!

Prince Harry, Prince William

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Natural Born Athlete

The dynamic duo is known to enjoy a friendly game of polo every now and then, pictured here in 2015. 

Which moment is your favorite? Sound off in the comments to let us know!

