Bachelor Nation is ready to celebrate Rachel Lindsay's engagement a little early.
With just a couple of weeks to go until viewers of The Bachelorette find out the big winner, several close friends are kicking off the party this weekend.
E! News has learned that Rachel's Bachelor Nation besties including Raven Gates, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode and Sarah Vendal have come together for a trip to Hard Rock Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
There's only one problem: Rachel was supposed to attend but didn't show up for her flight.
"All of the girls went this weekend because Rachel's obviously engaged and this was going to be her fun getaway weekend to celebrate. She somehow didn't make it on her flight yesterday. No one has any idea what's going on," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She was supposed to be there. It's her trip. But at the last minute she didn't show up."
Perhaps that explains Alexis' Instagram post earlier in the trip where she poked fun at Rachel's absence.
"Celebrating @therachlindsay engagement without @therachlindsay #hardrockpuntacan," Alexis shared on Instagram while hanging out by the beach. Danielle added, "We're here!!!! @hrhpuntacana #itgoesdowninthedr #hrhpuntacana."
While their vacation has just begun, the ladies are already enjoying some fun in the sun and documenting their adventures on social media.
During their stay at the all-inclusive resort, the ladies will enjoy free alcohol, 13 pools and nine restaurants. Their itinerary also includes miniature golf, playing with the giant chess board, horseback riding and plenty of relaxation in the cabanas reserved on the beach.
If all goes to plan, some familiar gentlemen may show up for the trip as well.
"Jack Stone, Adam Gottschalk, and Iggy Rodriguez are coming to meet up with the girls later in the weekend," a source shared with us. "The first two days are girls only!"
As fans of ABC's popular franchise know, many of these ladies first appeared on The Bachelor to win over Nick Viall's heart. While he ultimately got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, much of the cast have stayed close.
In fact, several ladies including Raven, Jasmine and Alexis are confirmed to appear on Bachelor in Paradise premiering August 14 on ABC.
While it's too soon to tell if these friends found love, we do know this crew is going to make this summer getaway a trip to remember. How fun, ladies!
The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.