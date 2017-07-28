Bachelor Nation is ready to celebrate Rachel Lindsay's engagement a little early.

With just a couple of weeks to go until viewers of The Bachelorette find out the big winner, several close friends are kicking off the party this weekend.

E! News has learned that Rachel's Bachelor Nation besties including Raven Gates, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode and Sarah Vendal have come together for a trip to Hard Rock Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

There's only one problem: Rachel was supposed to attend but didn't show up for her flight.

"All of the girls went this weekend because Rachel's obviously engaged and this was going to be her fun getaway weekend to celebrate. She somehow didn't make it on her flight yesterday. No one has any idea what's going on," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She was supposed to be there. It's her trip. But at the last minute she didn't show up."