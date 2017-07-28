Linkin Park listeners from every corner of the globe will have the opportunity to pay tribute to Chester Bennington.

Just over a week ago, the rock band's lead singer took his own life only days before Linkin Park was scheduled to embark on the third leg of their One More Light tour. In the wake of Bennington's sudden passing, bandmate Mike Shinoda has announced an expansive list of public memorials organized by fans.

Throughout the end of July and well into August, Chester's longtime followers will gather to honor his memory in locations including Los Angeles, Canada, Mexico, all over Europe, South and Central America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Shinoda endorsed the undertaking with a somber message on Instagram: "One week. Feels like forever. I'm here for a couple updates.