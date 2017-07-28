Kathy Griffin has tweeted that she is no longer under federal investigation after imitating President Donald Trump's beheading.
As you likely recall, the 56-year-old comedienne sparked major controversy in May after she tweeted a video with gory images of her holding a fake, severed head that was supposed to represent that of Trump.
Despite her tearful apology, she was fired from her New Year's Eve hosting duties with CNN, and several of her comedy shows were canceled at various venues. She also admitted that the Secret Service was conducting an investigation into the situation.
However, she took to Twitter today to claim that she's been exonerated.
She tweeted out to her 2.08 million followers, "TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally."
Previously, Griffin had also taken to Twitter to release an apology almost immediately after sharing the video. "I am sorry. I went too far," she wrote at the time. "I was wrong."
Twitter; Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
She also held a press conference with her lawyers to address the incident, during which she admitted, "I don't think I'll have a career after this...[Donald Trump] broke me."
She added, "I've had everybody turn on me, and I just want to make people laugh."
Trump tweeted about the controversial shoot the day it was posted, writing, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"
E! News reached out to the Secret Service, who said they are "not at liberty to confirm or deny if the investigation is over." Griffin's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, also declined to comment.