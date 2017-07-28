Kathy Griffin has tweeted that she is no longer under federal investigation after imitating President Donald Trump's beheading.

As you likely recall, the 56-year-old comedienne sparked major controversy in May after she tweeted a video with gory images of her holding a fake, severed head that was supposed to represent that of Trump.

Despite her tearful apology, she was fired from her New Year's Eve hosting duties with CNN, and several of her comedy shows were canceled at various venues. She also admitted that the Secret Service was conducting an investigation into the situation.

However, she took to Twitter today to claim that she's been exonerated.