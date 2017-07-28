Here's something you may not know: Evan Ross is a talented artist!

Yes, not only is Diana Ross' son an actor as well as a musician, he's also skilled at drawing and painting. In fact, some of his work was featured at Freedom United Foundation's Pop Up Art Gallery on Thursday night where he and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross stopped to chat with E! News...before being adorably interrupted by his very proud sister, Tracee Ellis Ross!

The Black-ish actress couldn't help but gush over Evan, admitting she felt extra proud because art has been "a childhood thing he's been doing forever," she said, adding, "Finally, people get to see the magic!"