This High-Fashion Celeb Beauty Trend Just Got More Affordable

Summer '17 wouldn't be the same without the glossy eye.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Miranda Kerr—the gloss-over-eyeshadow trend is having a moment on the red carpet and social media. We get it. The added sheen adds sultry drama to any beauty look with ease. It's not overdone, and in the sun, the gloss acts like a luminizer, lighting up the face (hence its popularity in the summer).

We've also seen this look on the runway. Just last month, leading makeup artist Yadim created a standout glossy look using Maybelline New York products for the Opening Ceremony Fall 2017 runway show at Made LA. And, we learned that the hero product was less than $5.