This High-Fashion Celeb Beauty Trend Just Got More Affordable

by Alanah Joseph |

Gigi Hadid

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Week Banner

Summer '17 wouldn't be the same without the glossy eye. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Miranda Kerr—the gloss-over-eyeshadow trend is having a moment on the red carpet and social media. We get it. The added sheen adds sultry drama to any beauty look with ease. It's not overdone, and in the sun, the gloss acts like a luminizer, lighting up the face (hence its popularity in the summer). 

We've also seen this look on the runway. Just last month, leading makeup artist Yadim created a standout glossy look using Maybelline New York products for the Opening Ceremony Fall 2017 runway show at Made LA. And, we learned that the hero product was less than $5.

Ready to rock the look that's taking over the red carpet and the runway? Watch the video above and follow the steps below! 

Step 1Apply a powder-based eyeshadow.

Step 2: Dab ring finger with a generous amount of Maybelline Baby Lips.

Step 3: Spread the tinted lip balm over your eye makeup.

Now, it's time to slay! 

 

Model's clothing: Willow & Clay Floral Cold Shoulder Romper

