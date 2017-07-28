But after the teary reunion, what would it be like for the Starks to all be in one place? Remember, these siblings haven't seen each other for about seven years. While Turner's looking forward to the moment the characters do reunite (provided she hasn't already filmed it and ain't telling), she admitted to E! News that it might be a bit awkward.

"I mean, it would be so amazing for them to get back together. I think it would be really awkward because they haven't seen each other for so long. How do you sit down and tell your sibling all that you've been through," she told us when we caught up with her at San Diego Comic-Con. "I think they've all changed so much over the course of seven years that it would almost be like meeting a stranger."