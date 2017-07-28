Ready to feel just a little bit gross but also very educated?
When E! News sat down with the cast of iZombie at San Diego Comic-Con, we thought about asking them brain teasers or something else more normal, but instead, we sacrificed our Google search history for the sake of entertainment.
Basically, we asked them questions about a diet of brains in real life. How many calories, how much protein, how much it might cost to acquire human brains, and then we threw in a couple fun ones. How many calories in a whole human? What is the population of Seattle?
While much of the cast was way off on a few of their answers, there were a few who were spot on. There's also a large bug that pays a visit to executive producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright, right when she has the right answer.
So please watch the video above in order to watch Wright, Rose McIver, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka, Malcolm Goodwin, and David Anders try to answer a few of the grossest questions we've ever asked.
The third season of iZombie ended earlier this spring with a major twist: all of Seattle now knows about zombies, but as long as they continue to donate their brains when they die, the zombies won't bother them. We're just going to guess that's not going to work out all that well, but we'll have to wait until midseason to find out exactly how well it doesn't work.
iZombie will return for season four in 2018 on the CW.