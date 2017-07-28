Oprah Winfrey just confirmed Mindy Kaling is 5-months pregnant!

The 63-year-old media mogul, who co-stars with Kaling in the upcoming movie A Wrinkle In Time, told People that she found out Kaling was pregnant during the film's press line at Disney's D23 expo.

"That's when she told me. My mouth dropped," explained Winfrey. "'What did you just say?' she said, 'Oh, Oprah, I don't think you know. I'm 5-months pregnant.' And I said, 'WHAAAAT?!'"

Winfrey added, "that was it, and we just kept smiling. And then I said to [Reese Witherspoon, 'Did you know?' and she said, I just found out, too.' And then I said to [director Ava DuVernay], 'Did you know?' And she said, 'I just found out.'"