Oprah Winfrey just confirmed Mindy Kaling is 5-months pregnant!
The 63-year-old media mogul, who co-stars with Kaling in the upcoming movie A Wrinkle In Time, told People that she found out Kaling was pregnant during the film's press line at Disney's D23 expo.
"That's when she told me. My mouth dropped," explained Winfrey. "'What did you just say?' she said, 'Oh, Oprah, I don't think you know. I'm 5-months pregnant.' And I said, 'WHAAAAT?!'"
Winfrey added, "that was it, and we just kept smiling. And then I said to [Reese Witherspoon, 'Did you know?' and she said, I just found out, too.' And then I said to [director Ava DuVernay], 'Did you know?' And she said, 'I just found out.'"
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Winfrey says the entire A Wrinkle In Time team had no idea the actress was expecting, continuing, "I'm excited for her."
E! News exclusively broke the news that The Mindy Project star was pregnant with her first child earlier this month. An insider described Kaling's major life change as an "unexpected surprise."
Although she is keeping the identity of the father private, the soon-to-be mom is not letting any upcoming projects get in the way. Kaling walked her first red carpet since the pregnancy news broke at yesterday's TCA summer press tour in Los Angeles.
Mindy has yet to address her pregnancy directly, but offered this when asked about her character's future as The Mindy Project comes to an end: "I think that we do [deserve a happy ending], I think we're romantics. I think that happily ever after can sometimes be romantic happiness and sometimes it can be a feeling of contentment with your life, as a professional and as a mother."