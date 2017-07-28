Boy how times have changed in Beacon Hills.

The final season of Teen Wolf premieres on Sunday, and it felt like the right time to take a look back at how far everyone has come since their debuts on the show. Many Beacon Hills residents have been around since the pilot, way back in 2011. Others have arrived along the way, but everyone's taken quite a journey through either becoming a supernatural creature or coming to terms with the existence of supernatural creatures

We also took the opportunity at San Diego Comic-Con to indulge ourselves in making stars Tyler Posey and Colton Haynes recreate one of the most iconic scenes in Teen Wolf history, when Jackson (Haynes) confronted Scott (Posey) about his newfound strength and lacrosse skill.

As you can see in the video above, even six years later, their timing matched perfectly.