Teen Wolf Then and Now: See Beacon Hills' Biggest Transformations Since Season 1

Boy how times have changed in Beacon Hills. 

The final season of Teen Wolf premieres on Sunday, and it felt like the right time to take a look back at how far everyone has come since their debuts on the show. Many Beacon Hills residents have been around since the pilot, way back in 2011. Others have arrived along the way, but everyone's taken quite a journey through either becoming a supernatural creature or coming to terms with the existence of supernatural creatures 

We also took the opportunity at San Diego Comic-Con to indulge ourselves in making stars Tyler Posey and Colton Haynes recreate one of the most iconic scenes in Teen Wolf history, when Jackson (Haynes) confronted Scott (Posey) about his newfound strength and lacrosse skill. 

As you can see in the video above, even six years later, their timing matched perfectly

Keep scrolling to see some more of the biggest transformations among the cast of Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf, Tyler Posey

MTV

Scott McCall (Tyler Posey)

From floppy haired puppy to full-grown alpha, Scott has probably grown more than anyone on the show. 

Teen Wolf, Dylan OBrien

MTV

Mieczyslaw "Stiles" Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien)

Little Stiles is all grown up, working for the FBI. We're not crying, you are! 

Teen Wolf, Holland Roden

MTV

Lydia Martin (Holland Roden)

It's hard to remember the carefree Lydia who wore banana curls, but once upon a time that's the only Lydia we knew. 

Teen Wolf, Colton Haynes

MTV

Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes)

From hot shirtless jock lizard man to hot stylish werewolf fresh from London. 

Teen Wolf, Melissa Ponzio

MTV

Melissa McCall (Melissa Ponzio)

Mama McCall is still the loving mom she's always been, but now she knows a whole lot more. Watching your son transform into a werewolf has got to change a person, no? 

Teen Wolf, Linden Ashby

MTV

Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby)

The sheriff's lookin' just as dependable as ever.  

Teen Wolf, Michael Hogan

MTV

Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan)

Still evil, even six years later. 

Teen Wolf, JR Bourne

MTV

J.R. Bourne (Chris Argent)

Chris may have made one of the biggest transformations on this show, from clean shaven and werewolf-hating to a more loving but grief-stricken rogue hunter of hunters. 

Teen Wolf, Shelley Hennig

MTV

Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig)

Malia went from beautiful but slightly scruffy werecoyote to beautiful, hilarious werecoyote who knows how to use a hairbrush and yes we are very proud of her. 

Teen Wolf, Ian Bohen

MTV

Peter Hale (Ian Bohen)

OK, that season one pic is a bit unfair, but Peter is definitely looking a little better these days. 

Teen Wolf, Tyler Hoechlin

MTV

Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin)

Derek's finally back for the final season, looking a little hairier and a little worse for wear. 

Teen Wolf, Charlie Carver

MTV

Ethan Steiner (Charlie Carver)

Based on this quick glimpse we got of Ethan in the trailer, it looks like he hasn't changed a bit. 

Teen Wolf, Dylan Sprayberry

MTV

Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry)

That spiky hair! It's only been a couple of seasons since he joined the show, 

Teen Wolf, Khylin Rhambo

MTV

Mason Hewitt (Khylin Rhambo)

Mason hasn't changed all that much in his couple of years on the show, but he sure has seen a lot. 

Teen Wolf, Cody Christian

MTV

Theo Raeken (Cody Christian)

Still a badass wolf, but at least now he's a little less evil, hopefully. 

Teen Wolf, Crystal Reed

MTV

Alison Argent (Crystal Reed)

She may be gone, but never forgotten. 

Teen Wolf returns Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. on MTV. 

