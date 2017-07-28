Boy how times have changed in Beacon Hills.
The final season of Teen Wolf premieres on Sunday, and it felt like the right time to take a look back at how far everyone has come since their debuts on the show. Many Beacon Hills residents have been around since the pilot, way back in 2011. Others have arrived along the way, but everyone's taken quite a journey through either becoming a supernatural creature or coming to terms with the existence of supernatural creatures
We also took the opportunity at San Diego Comic-Con to indulge ourselves in making stars Tyler Posey and Colton Haynes recreate one of the most iconic scenes in Teen Wolf history, when Jackson (Haynes) confronted Scott (Posey) about his newfound strength and lacrosse skill.
As you can see in the video above, even six years later, their timing matched perfectly.
Keep scrolling to see some more of the biggest transformations among the cast of Teen Wolf!
From floppy haired puppy to full-grown alpha, Scott has probably grown more than anyone on the show.
Little Stiles is all grown up, working for the FBI. We're not crying, you are!
It's hard to remember the carefree Lydia who wore banana curls, but once upon a time that's the only Lydia we knew.
From hot shirtless jock lizard man to hot stylish werewolf fresh from London.
Mama McCall is still the loving mom she's always been, but now she knows a whole lot more. Watching your son transform into a werewolf has got to change a person, no?
The sheriff's lookin' just as dependable as ever.
Still evil, even six years later.
Chris may have made one of the biggest transformations on this show, from clean shaven and werewolf-hating to a more loving but grief-stricken rogue hunter of hunters.
Malia went from beautiful but slightly scruffy werecoyote to beautiful, hilarious werecoyote who knows how to use a hairbrush and yes we are very proud of her.
OK, that season one pic is a bit unfair, but Peter is definitely looking a little better these days.
Derek's finally back for the final season, looking a little hairier and a little worse for wear.
Based on this quick glimpse we got of Ethan in the trailer, it looks like he hasn't changed a bit.
That spiky hair! It's only been a couple of seasons since he joined the show,
Mason hasn't changed all that much in his couple of years on the show, but he sure has seen a lot.
Still a badass wolf, but at least now he's a little less evil, hopefully.
She may be gone, but never forgotten.
Teen Wolf returns Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. on MTV.