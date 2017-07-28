"Brad has consistently refused to ever discuss anything about [the kids] publicly," a source told E! News after the VF story came out, noting that Pitt knew about the interview but didn't know what was in it before the story was published. "He has not and will not ever discuss them."

It's not as though Jolie talked extensively about Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne's innermost feelings and fears about the divorce, but they did parade in and out of their mom's VF profile, adding to the domestic vibe of the scene (which Jolie admitted she had been working at, having focused recently on "just being a homemaker").

And it's not as though Pitt didn't mention his kids at all. He told GQ Style, "It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart." Asked how he and Jolie were going about talking to the children, who are between the ages of 9 and 15, about what happened, he said, "Well, there's a lot to tell them because there's understanding the future, there's understanding the immediate moment and why we're at this point, and then it brings up a lot of issues from the past that we haven't talked about. So our focus is that everyone comes out stronger and better people—there is no other outcome." And there were various other references to the kids' existence.

So he spoke about the logistics of separating. But in his eyes, that's different than allowing a story to actually be partly about the children. (Jolie did talk extensively about Maddox's role in the making of her latest film, First They Killed My Father, which they shot in the teen's native Cambodia.)

Yet, to Jolie, she may just feel that she and the children aren't mutually exclusive, especially at this moment in time, so to talk to her is to get an earful about what the kids are up to—as is the case when you talk to most moms, famous or not.