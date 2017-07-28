Beyoncé may reign as Queen B, but this group of people just took control as Queen of All Baby Showers.

A group of amazing and creative people at a company named Humanscale came up with the brilliant idea of throwing their pregnant co-worker (who is expecting twin boys) a Beyoncé-themed "Bey-Bey" shower.

It included a spoof of the singer's now-famous maternity shoot as well as Lemonade lyrics, #flawless signs and more.

So how did the team come up with such ingeniousness? Riley—the Twitter user who shared the photos that have now gone viral—dished all the details to E! News.