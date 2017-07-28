Twitter via Riley Andreu (@yelirand)
Beyoncé may reign as Queen B, but this group of people just took control as Queen of All Baby Showers.
A group of amazing and creative people at a company named Humanscale came up with the brilliant idea of throwing their pregnant co-worker (who is expecting twin boys) a Beyoncé-themed "Bey-Bey" shower.
It included a spoof of the singer's now-famous maternity shoot as well as Lemonade lyrics, #flawless signs and more.
So how did the team come up with such ingeniousness? Riley—the Twitter user who shared the photos that have now gone viral—dished all the details to E! News.
"We found out Katie was pregnant with twins, and she's a huge Beyoncé fan," Riley explained. "So when it came time to plan her shower at work, our team got together and came up with the Bey theme because of the Carter twins [Rumi and Sir].
Aside from serving donuts from Brooklyn (because, they'd obviously be approved by Jay-Z), the team also put together some serious Queen B props.
got to help throw a Beyoncé themed baby shower today at work pic.twitter.com/xjBF5nSNyD— riley (@yelirand) July 26, 2017
"We actually made all of them! We're a small marketing team comprised of very creative individuals, so we all put our heads together and contributed to the decor," Riley explained. "I'm a graphic designer, so I whipped up the photo booth signs and some other decorations, and my coworkers purchased the flowers and designed the flower arch! That was the hardest part because the shower was a surprise but our office is small, so we had to hide a huge wooden palette covered in flowers for a few days." LOL!
She noted that she made the card herself with the help of illustrator Hayden Williams.
But the best part? The cost.
"Minus the food, I think it was around $100-150," Riley dished. "The flowers and donuts were definitely the most expensive part."
And thanks to them, we're now awkwardly searching for pregnant women who'd be willing to allow us to jump on the Bey-Bey shower train, too...Any takers?