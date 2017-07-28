Bitch Stole My Look! Aubrey Plaza & Elizabeth Olsen Are Twinning (and Adorable!) in the Same Marc Jacobs LBD
by
Brett Malec
|
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Neon
Don't make us choose!
Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen are totally embracing this Bitch Stole My Look and it's actually pretty adorable.
The Ingrid Goes West co-stars wore the exact same embroidered Marc Jacobs little black dress to their L.A. movie premiere last night and were nothing but smiles while posing for pics together.
But it wasn't just the dress that had us seeing double. The BFFs even coordinated their matching black pumps! Kudos for the attention to detail here.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Now usually we'd ask you Fashion Police fans who wore it better, but this time around we'll just call it a tie because these co-stars are just too cute together.
BERND VON JUTRCZENKA/AFP/Getty Images, TheImageDirect.com
Ivanka Trump vs. Jenny Slate
Ivanka and Jenny wore this flirty, floral blue and white Michael Kors dress just days apart from each other.
Getty Images; Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Kendall Jenner vs. Jennifer Lopez
The KUWTK star first wore the daringly sexy Fausto Puglisi double-slit dress to the 2014 MuchMusic Awards. Fast forward to Fourth of July 2017, J.Lo rocked the same sizzling style in a different color for her performance at the Macy's Fireworks show.
JB Lacroix/WireImage, instagram
Kylie Jenner vs. Tamron Hall
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the former Today Show host both put their best foot forward in neon purple Balenciaga thigh-high boots. Werk!
DCAP/AKM-GSI, AKM-GSI
Kendall Jenner vs. Chanel Iman
The models slip into similar slinky dresses for separate nights out on the town. Kendall wears a custom LaBourjoisie mini while Chanel struts around in a shimmery frock from Revolve's label, H:ours.
Raymond Hall/GC Images, Instagram
Rihanna vs. Kylie Jenner
RiRi and Kylie flaunt their flirty sides in the same Lanna Cami Fringe Jumpsuit from The Dolls House just months apart.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; John Lamparski/WireImage
Kylie Jenner vs. Kourtney Kardashian
Sister vs. sister! Kourt wore this sexy cutout Balmain Resort 2017 gown first in a strapless version. Months later, Kylie wore an almost identical version but with a halter top and midriff.
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock, Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Kendall Jenner vs. Jennifer Lopez
Which stunning star do you think rocked this Balmain jumpsuit the best?
Vantagenews / AKM-GSI
Gigi Hadid & Kendall Jenner
The supermodel BFFs are twinning in blue jeans, black tops and black boots! They even coordinated their black chokers.
Getty Images; Splash News
Bella Hadid vs. Kim Kardashian
Both stars sported this super-sexy black Atsuko Kudo latex dress.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie & Kendall Jenner
While attending separate events for their Kendall + Kylie fashion line, the sisters both wore versions of the Raw Edge Jersey dress with a pair of Emily gladiator heels.
Getty Images; AP Images
Taylor Swift & Andreja Pejic
It's a BSML Oscars edition! The singer wore this plunging Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress to the Vanity Fair bash while the model sported the same cleavage-baring gown to Elton John's annual Academy Awards viewing party.
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid & Olivia Polermo
Both beauties look so stunning in the same nude Self-Portrait Military Silk Maxi Dress that it's nearly impossible to pick a favorite!
Jason Merritt/Douglas Gorenstein/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon
The Mindy Project star joined The Tonight Show on Dec. 3 and donned a similar David Koma ensemble as the one her good friend rocked at the 2015 ACM Awards.
JB Lacroix/Desiree Navarro/WireImag
Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Jessica Simpson
The blond beauties both stepped out in this cleavage-baring Galvan jumpsuit. Paltrow's look is more sleek while Simpson gave the ensemble a sexier, va-va-voom edge.
Getty Images
Zendaya vs. Sophia Bush
Who rocked this denim jumpsuit by Self-Portrait better?
Courtesy RIMOWA; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio vs. Pixie Lott
The Victoria's Secret supermodel and the British singer-songwriter both donned identical Versus Versace dresses, but who wore it better?
Getty Images
Diane Kruger vs. Emily Ratajkowski vs. Erin Andrews
Diane, Emily and Erin each donned the same Cushine et Ochs cutout jumpsuit months apart. Who do you think wore the minimalist one-piece best?
Getty Images
Lea Michele vs. Arielle Vandenberg
Vandenberg sported this blue velvet dress by Cushnie et Ochs 10 months after Michele first showed lots of leg in the slinky look. So who pulled off the look better?
Richard Bord/Getty Imagesl Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Olivia Palermo vs. Kim Kardashian
The fashionable ladies take different approaches when it comes to styling this tailored Christian Dior skirt. Kim accentuates her waist with a tight long-sleeved top, while Olivia teams hers with a draped blouse. Both stars look refined and elegant, but who does it better?
Keith Hewitt/GC Images/@JDH Imagez / Splash News
Kerry Washington vs. Lady Gaga
The Scandal actress and pop diva both turn heads in this bright orange Tanya Taylor set, but whose look do you like better?
Splash News, Raymond Hall/GC Images
Amal Clooney vs. Taylor Swift
The two style stars engage in a flower face-off while wearing this colorful Oscar de la Renta dress. Amal completes her look with yellow flats, while T. Swift opts for a lime green shoulder bag and matching pumps. Who wears it better?
Raymond Hall/Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Cameron Diaz vs. Maggie Gyllenhaal
The actresses go head-to-head in the same multicolored Vionnet dress. Who wears it best?
Getty Images; Xposure/AKM-GSI
Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Amal Clooney
Checkmate! The fashionistas prove they share impeccable taste by stepping out in the same Tome plaid trench. SJP pairs the piece with an airy midi-dress, while Amal takes a more casual approach with jeans and a black tank. Who wears the look best?
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's, Palace Lee/PacificCoastNews
Rita Ora vs. Kim Kardashian
Curves ahead! The singer and the reality star flaunt their figures in an ultra-tight Atsuko Kudo latex dress. Kim completes the look with a fur shrug, while Rita lets her neck hardware do all the talking. Who wears it best?
247PapsTV / Splash News; Instagram
Kesha vs. Rihanna
The recording artists make quite the statement while rocking identical "You Will Never Own Me" dresses courtesy of Discount Universe. Who wears the sassy sequined gown better?
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Taraji P. Henson vs. Miley Cyrus
The Empire actress and "Wrecking Ball" singer push the boundaries in a sexy Alexandre Vauthier gown with risqué cutouts down the sides, but who wears it best?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/WireImage
Alessandra Ambrosio vs. Kim Kardashian
The Balmain beauties flash their cleavage and toned legs on the red carpet in the designer's super-hot mini dress. Who wins this fashion face-off?
John Sciulli/Getty Images/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian
It's a sister showdown! Kim and Khloé parade their signature curves in a plunging Wes Gordon gown. Which Kardashian wears the white-hot dress better?
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Mike Pont/FilmMagic
Maggie Grace vs. Jennifer Lopez
How sweet! The Taken actress and "I Luh Ya Papi" singer look ultra-feminine and elegant in matching Christian Siriano ensembles. The navy top and stunning metallic skirt pop on both women, but who wears it better?
Getty Images
Lucy Hale vs. Selena Gomez
The Pretty Little Liars star and the "Come and Get It" singer shine on the red carpet in a little red Dior dress. Who wears the plunging design better?
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner vs. Rita Ora
The youngest Jenner and the "How We Do" crooner do their best Angelina Jolie impressions in the similar high-slit gowns. Who wins this fashion face-off?
Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com, Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Kate Bosworth vs. Ashley Tisdale
The blonde actresses achieve effortless street style with a cozy Elie Tahari sweater. Kate completes the look with denim cutoffs, sandals and aviators, while Ashley opts for distressed boyfriend jeans and red-hot lace-up booties. Both super cute, but who does it better?
Getty Images
Sandra Bullock vs. Jennifer Lopez
The Gravity actress and American Idol judge think pink in this neon Roland Mouret dress. J. Lo chooses the midi version of the Barbie-inspired number, while Sandra opts to show more leg with the mini. Who wears it the best?
Adar/Splash News, Sharpshooter Images/Splash News
Lily Collins vs. Jessica Alba
The actresses flash their midriffs in Sam & Lavi's crisp two-piece ensemble to achieve a fresh summertime look. Who wears the floral design better?
Felipe Ramales / Splash News; Getty Images
Zendaya vs. Emily Ratajkowski
The "Replay" singer and We Are Your Friends actress don the same chic Solace London crop top and culottes outfit, albeit in different colors. Who wears it best?
CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES, AKM-GSI
Miranda Kerr vs. Beyoncé
The Aussie model and the singing superstar go the cute and classy route, stepping out in a slim-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress. Beyoncé accessorizes her outfit with neutral pieces, while Miranda keeps the entire look monochromatic. Who is the winner?
AKM-GSI; Getty Images
Kim Kardashian vs. Rita Ora
These ladies exude major sex appeal in identical sheer black turtlenecks. The expectant star teams hers with a form-fitting maxi skirt, while the "Body On Me" songstress opts to pair her busty blouse with loose pants. Which look do you like the best?
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole vs. Chanel West Coast
It's the battle of the butterflies (or whatever that is on the front of this strapless dress) for a rapper, a Grammy-nominated singer and a famed recording artist—all of whom showed up in this strapless Dar Sara mini dress with elaborate brocade overlay and detailed design. All of the ladies kept their looks fairly simple with minimal accessories. Who do you think did it best?
Splash News
Liv Tyler vs. Rihanna
Bloom, baby! The Super actress and "We Found Love" singer rock Givenchy's oversize satin tee from the label's 2012 resort collection and tailoring it to their own personal style. Which do you prefer, dressed-up Liv or dressed-down Ri-Ri?
Survivor; PacificCoastNews.com; Spartano/FameFlynet Pictures
Khloé Kardashian Odom vs. Nicole Richie
The reality stars take a walk on the wild side in Proenza Schouler's baby-blue tiger-print sweater. While Khloé goes matchy-matchy with blue pants and bling, Nicole goes for a laid-back look with her black skinnies. Which star is looking fierce?
Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Kate Upton vs. Olivia Wilde
Girlie-girl alert! Both model and actress rock their feminine side in this Louis Vuitton Spring 2012 daisy-patterned dress with sheer overlay. Which lovely star wears it better?
Splash News
Amber Rose vs. Rihanna
These bad-to-the-bone ladies get their street style on in Joyrich's bone-print harem pants. Who styles it better, Wiz Khalifa's fiancée or the "Good Girl Gone Bad" singer?
Getty Images/WireImage
Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Brooklyn Decker
Dayum, both actresses look gorgeous in Stella McCartney's backless gown, but whose version is hotter, Gwyneth's black getup or Brooklyn's navy-and-white stunner?
Ehall;Pena/PacificCoastNews.com; Brad Barket/Getty Images
Amber Rose vs. Nicki Minaj
It's a fierce Alexander McQueen boot battle, as Amber wears hers with military fatigues while the rapper pairs her sky-high shoes with a red floral explosion. Which lady's kicking more butt in these shoes?
Todd Williamson/WireImage; Roger Wong/INFphoto.com
Lea Michele vs. Lily Collins
The Glee starlet rocks Peter Som's thigh-slit dress in solid blue, while the Snow White actress picks the striped version. Which actress wears it better?
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes vs. Brooklyn Decker
The Baroque-inspired swirls and mesh inserts of Stella McCartney's spring line have been popping up all over Hollywood. Which of these blond cuties wears it best?
Christopher Peterson/Getty Images; Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
Camilla Belle vs. Chloë Moretz
Young Hollywood takes it up a notch in this Yves Saint Laurent gown with feathers and a black velvet bow. Which is your favorite look, the navy or the white?
Credit: d'orazio; Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez vs. Brooklyn Decker
Both singer and model couldn't pass up Michael Kors' sizzling neon-pink gown and we can't take our eyes off them. Which lady is prettier in pink?
Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson vs. Amber Heard
Double-take! The blond bombshells nail the Hollywood glamour feel with Johansson in a black Calvin Klein gown with a crisscross back, and Heard in a black silk Yves Saint Laurent halter dress. These ladies are almost too hot to handle. Who's hotter?!
Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com; Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Kim Kardashian vs. Kylie Jenner
Why go shopping when you can just raid your big sister's closet?! The youngest Jenner borrows this Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder nude dress with a flirty black skirt from Kim. Which one of these sisters hits it out of the park?
