Bitch Stole My Look! Aubrey Plaza & Elizabeth Olsen Are Twinning (and Adorable!) in the Same Marc Jacobs LBD

Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Neon

Don't make us choose!

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen are totally embracing this Bitch Stole My Look and it's actually pretty adorable.

The Ingrid Goes West co-stars wore the exact same embroidered Marc Jacobs little black dress to their L.A. movie premiere last night and were nothing but smiles while posing for pics together.

But it wasn't just the dress that had us seeing double. The BFFs even coordinated their matching black pumps! Kudos for the attention to detail here.

Photos

Fashion Police

Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Now usually we'd ask you Fashion Police fans who wore it better, but this time around we'll just call it a tie because these co-stars are just too cute together.

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 MTV Video Music Awards special Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., only on E!

