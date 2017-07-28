Say goodbye to some of your favorite old school MP3 players.

Apple has officially announced that the iPod Nano and Shuffle have played their last songs. The two music playing devices have been discontinued from the iPod lineup, which was announced in an e-mail to Business Insider.

"Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano," the company said Thursday.