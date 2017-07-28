Apple Kills Off the iPod Nano and Shuffle, Leaving Music Fans Heartbroken

Apple

Say goodbye to some of your favorite old school MP3 players.

Apple has officially announced that the iPod Nano and Shuffle have played their last songs. The two music playing devices have been discontinued from the iPod lineup, which was announced in an e-mail to Business Insider.

"Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano," the company said Thursday.

The Nano and Shuffle came out in 2005 as a smaller and less expensive alternative to the standard iPod. The Silicon Valley company stopped updating the devices several years ago.

The end of the iPod era was already anticipated when the company hit their peak sales in 2008 with $9.2 billion.

iPod fans took to Twitter to say goodbye to the beloved devices:

But there is still hope for music lovers who want to keep their tunes separate from their smartphone: The tech giant will continue to sell their iPod Touch with double the storage, but for a more affordable price.

The internet-connected iPod will now be sold with 32 GB of storage for $199 or 128 GB for $299.

