33 Actors Reveal What It's Really Like to Shoot a Sex Scene

Simulating sex is harder than it looks.

Take it from stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Justin Timberlake, who have been frank about the awkward mechanics of filming intimate scenes with other actors. To make the situation more comfortable, most stars request a closed set to keep pervy passersby at bay. Even so, the idea of appearing nude or semi-nude—and engaging in a very personal act—is scary for a lot of stars.

For some actors, like Luke Evans, a little liquor helps to take the edge off. Other actors, like Kirsten Dunst, would rather not dwell on it—so they will "get it done quick" in just a few takes.

So, what's it really like to shoot a sex scene? Here's what 30+ actors have said over the years: