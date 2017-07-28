As we reported earlier this month, Jamie-Lynn Sigler is expecting her second child with hubby Cutter Dykstra, and now she's revealed the baby's sex!

It's a (drum roll please)...baby boy!

The Sopranos actress will welcome a second son into the world, giving her eldest child, Beau Kyle Dykstra, 3, a little brother.

Sigler took to Instagram to share the sweet gender reveal video in which her baseball star hubby pitched a ball to Beau. Upon hitting the ball with his bat, Beau cracked it open, causing a blue powder to explode in front of him.