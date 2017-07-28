As we reported earlier this month, Jamie-Lynn Sigler is expecting her second child with hubby Cutter Dykstra, and now she's revealed the baby's sex!
It's a (drum roll please)...baby boy!
The Sopranos actress will welcome a second son into the world, giving her eldest child, Beau Kyle Dykstra, 3, a little brother.
Sigler took to Instagram to share the sweet gender reveal video in which her baseball star hubby pitched a ball to Beau. Upon hitting the ball with his bat, Beau cracked it open, causing a blue powder to explode in front of him.
"We are excited to announce, it's a......" Sigler captioned the video, adding, "Video and edit by @donatiennela."
So sweet!
Meanwhile, Sigler originally announced her pregnancy on July 18, sharing a photo of her face beside five (yes, five) pregnancy tests, all reading "Pregnant."
"This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor," she captioned the photo. "I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months."
Though she is almost five months along, she admitted she had some fears about getting pregnant a second time.
"In the back of my mind, I was worried about if my medical problems would interfere with getting pregnant," she told Us Weekly, referencing her M.S. diagnosis. "But within the first month we found out we were!"
Congratulations again to the growing family!