Saint West's Latest Snapchat Is So Freaking Cute & We Can't Believe How Grown Up He Is!

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"Life of Kylie" Coming This August on E!

Kylie Jenner, Hair Colors

Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution: From Brown to Blue to Yellow, See Her Most Colorful Hairstyles Ever!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They grow up so fast!

Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat last night to share the cutest video of her 1-year-old son Saint West playing with an animal filter. "Is that a bunny dinosaur?" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asks Saint, who looks adorable and so grown up with bunny ears and a button nose. Saint, who's also wearing a dino shirt, says "dinosaur" before sticking out his tongue.

North West's little brother then says "No, no" before making a precious dinosaur growl. Too freaking cute!

Can you believe he's already talking?

Watch

Kim Kardashian West Fires Back at Mom Shamers

Saint West

Snapchat

Saint's Snapchats

Kim Snapchatted Saint looking beyond adorable in an animal filter.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, 2 Chainz, Wife, Kids, Family, Pre-Fourth of July

Instagram

Family on the Fourth

North and Saint cuddle up to mommy during a star-studded Fourth of July party.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Crawling Cutie

Kim posted this cute photo of Saint crawling on Instagram.

Article continues below

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Time!

Saint looks adorable in this pic with mom Kim.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Selfie Sweeties

Kim and Saint took this sweet selfie together.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Sainty Boo

Kim captioned these pics, "Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago."

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Wests in White

Kim shared this adorable family photo of her brood in matching outfits.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint, North

Courtesy: John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Seasons Greetings

The West family celebrates Christmas 2016 at Kris Jenner's house. Hey, MJ!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Courtesy Kim Kardashian West

Cuddles & Kisses

Kim showers her little boy with kisses as they lie in bed.

Article continues below

Saint West, North West

Kim Kardashian West

Disney Darlings

Saint and North don Aladdin-inspired costumes for Halloween.

Saint West

Bumble Bee Baby

Saint got filtered on Kim's Snapchat. How adorable is he as a wide-eyed bumble bee?!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian Snapchat

Snapchat

All Smiles

Kim posted a Snapchat video of a smiley Saint bouncing around in him carrier in July 2016. Too cute!

Article continues below

Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Pucker Up

Kim snapped this adorable vid of her and Saint swapping smooches on the cheek.

Saint West

Twitter

What a Looker!

Look at that face! Saint proved early on he's going to grow up to be very handsome.

Saint West, Kim Kardashian West Twitter

Twitter

Comfy Boy

Saint kicks back in his crib. Zzzz

Article continues below

Saint West

kimkardashianwest.com

Big Debut!

Kim first introduced her son back in February 2016. "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all," the proud mom-of-two wrote.

MORE PHOTOS: Kim & Kanye's Cutest Pics

Of course, this isn't Saint's first Snapchat experience. We love seeing the little cutie in different face filters on Kim's account.

Check out all of Saint's cutest pics here!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Saint West , Babies , Snapchat , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.