If news of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's relationship came as a surprise to you, you're certainly not alone.

The Riverdale co-stars made major headlines earlier this week with their new romance, but it actually might not have been as big of a shocker as we all thought.

In fact, we took a deep dive into their social media interactions over the last year or so, and they've pretty much always been flirtatious with one another, leaving silly or sarcastic comments on each others' photos and even capturing pictures of one another for their individual Instagram accounts.

So, while their 2017 Comic-Con canoodling may have been the news of all news for you this week, it's actually not entirely new to them.