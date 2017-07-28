George Clooney Lashes Out Over Twins' Paparazzi Photos

AP Photo/Andrew Medichin
George Clooney's children are off-limits.
The first photos of George and Amal Clooney's twins, Alexander and Ella, have been published without the couple's consent in the French magazine Voici. The paparazzi pictures show the parents holding their one-and-a-half month old babies at the actor's Lake Como estate in Italy.
Voici shared its cover Friday, touting "the very first pictures of the twins in the arms of their parents." After listing their daily activities, Voici added, "Do not miss all our exclusive photos."
In response, George fired off a statement to E! News. "Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake—the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he promised. "The safety of our children demands it."
E! News has reached out to Voici for further comment, and a rep issued the following statement: "George and Amal Clooney have been very public personalities for the last few years. Their wedding in Venice, in September 2014, was a very mediatic event; the pictures of them smiling to the public were seen all around the world. The birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, had also been commented a lot, by themselves and their families. The images published in Voici this Friday are a response to a public demand. People love George Clooney and have been following his life story for years now. Those pictures do not put in danger Mr. Clooney, his wife or their kids."
(Before he married the human rights lawyer in Italy in 2014, George secured two protection orders to prevent the paparazzi from getting too close to his home before their wedding; they prohibited anyone from stopping on the road outside his villa and the water directly in front of his home. The restrictions were temporary, though, and were only upheld until Sept. 30, 2014.)
George, 56, and Amal, 39, welcomed their children in the U.K. on June 6. In a statement, the actor's rep told E! News Amal and the babies were "all healthy, happy and doing fine." As for George, his rep joked that the filmmaker had been "sedated and should recover in a few days."
An official photo of the twins has yet to be released. However, days after their birth, their journalist grandfather Nick Clooney revealed the siblings have "dark hair" and look "gorgeous."
Prior to their latest brush with the paparazzi, a source told E! News, "Everything is going great with the babies." In fact, the couple is "happier than they have ever been and really enjoying being parents. They are truly in love and just want to be with the babies and not do much else."
Best of all, the source said, "They both have the summer off...They're very happy to be in Italy."