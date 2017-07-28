George Clooney Lashes Out Over Twins' Paparazzi Photos

George Clooney's children are off-limits.

The first photos of George and Amal Clooney's twins, Alexander and Ella, have been published without the couple's consent in the French magazine Voici. The paparazzi pictures show the parents holding their one-and-a-half month old babies at the actor's Lake Como estate in Italy.

Voici shared its cover Friday, touting "the very first pictures of the twins in the arms of their parents." After listing their daily activities, Voici added, "Do not miss all our exclusive photos."

In response, George fired off a statement to E! News. "Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake—the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he promised. "The safety of our children demands it."