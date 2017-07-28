Eight days after Linkin Park musician Chester Bennington committed suicide, his widow, Talinda Bennington, is trying to make sense of the tragedy that has devastated their family.

"One week ago, I lost my soul mate and my children lost their hero—their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left," Talinda tells E! News in a statement. "I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive."

The 41-year-old singer "was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts," she says. "May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest in peace, my love."