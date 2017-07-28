James Corden's First Gymnastics Lesson Does Not Go Very Well

Next, it was time to test out the trampolines. "I'm not flipping!" Corden said before before he dove into the foam pit. "I'm actually quite happy in here. This is the best place you could ever be. I'm so happy." The kids followed suit, and before long they were jumping on Corden and tickling him. So, he decided to get a little payback after he emerged from the pit. "I lost my phone. I'll give $10 to whoever finds my phone," he lied. As they dove back into the pit, Corden looked directly into the camera and said, "Little do they know, I didn't drop my phone in there."

At the end of the class, everyone received a medal—except Corden. "This whole thing is rigged. The system is rigged," he protested. "There's doping going on here and I'm not interested in it!"

Corden left with his head hanging down.

"Thanks, guys," he told his classmates. "This has been great fun."

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.