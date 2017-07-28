Tyra Banks Kinda Regrets Posting a Picture of Her Son on Instagram

As they were leaving, Banks spotted the paparazzi taking pictures. "I'm trying to hide him with a blanket. I pull over the gas station after they get the shot, I text his dad [fashion photographer Erik Asla] and I'm like, 'I've got to put this picture out before the paparazzi. I don't want them to make money off our child and have the first picture.' So, I posted the damn picture," she recalled. "The next day, there ain't no paparazzi pictures, 'cause mama knew how to hide that camera. She's a supermodel for a reason! And so now his picture is out there and I didn't need it to be!"

Though she regrets posting the photo, Meyers liked seeing it. "You have a beautiful baby. He is something else. I know you've sort of popularized the idea of smizing—smiling with your eyes. It seems like that's what your son is doing here," he said. "Did he learn how to smize from you?

Banks—the creator and host of America's Next Top Model—wanted to make one thing clear: "I am not a stage mom. I don't want you think that I'm saying, 'You ain't gonna get no peas and carrots if you don't smize!' He has that natural thing; I had it when I was young, too. But I do not want him to model. Lord! But he has that thing. Look at him! He's like, 'Hello! I'm smizing.'"