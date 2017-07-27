Don't call Madison Beer and Brooklyn Beckham Hollywood's hot new couple just yet.

Less than a week after romance rumors sparked between the two, someone is setting the record straight once and for all.

Give Madison the mic because this singer has something to say about her relationship status.

"I'm very much single, not ready to mingle. I'm very much focused right now on my career," she shared in a new interview with BUILD Series. "I'm 18 just trying to navigate my life and I'm having fun and there's obviously boys I can crush on, but I'm very much single."

But what about Brooklyn?!